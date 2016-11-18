Coal merchant to take on charity challenge in Llandudno this weekend

A COAL merchant is preparing to take on an unusual fundraising challenge in aid of a hospital.
Jamie Jones, 41, will walk the length of Llandudno Pier and back this Sunday carrying a 50kg sack of Celtic Energy Welsh Anthracite coal to raise money for the Alaw cancer care ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
Mr Jones, a father-of-four, owns JJ Jones (wholesale) Coal Merchants Ltd – which has yards in Llandudno Junction and Anglesey, and which he runs with his wife, Wendy, and father Jim.
He has so far raised £1,000 towards his £2,500 target.
He said: “We had a friend who was treated in Alaw Ward and having seen the good work that happens there, we wanted to give something back.
“If I can raise £2,500 Santander in Llangefni will match it. I’m confident about the challenge – it’s 1.4km but once you’ve got the bag on your back it is all a matter of technique.”
Mr Jones hopes to attract donations during his walk – which will start at the pier at 11am on Sunday, November 20.
To find out more or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-jones42