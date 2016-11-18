Coal merchant to take on charity challenge in Llandudno this weekend

Jamie Jones will carry a 50kg sack of coal along Llandudno pier to raise money for the Alaw cancer ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd (Picture: Kerry Roberts)

A COAL merchant is preparing to take on an unusual fundraising challenge in aid of a hospital.

Jamie Jones, 41, will walk the length of Llandudno Pier and back this Sunday carrying a 50kg sack of Celtic Energy Welsh Anthracite coal to raise money for the Alaw cancer care ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Mr Jones, a father-of-four, owns JJ Jones (wholesale) Coal Merchants Ltd – which has yards in Llandudno Junction and Anglesey, and which he runs with his wife, Wendy, and father Jim.

He has so far raised £1,000 towards his £2,500 target.

He said: “We had a friend who was treated in Alaw Ward and having seen the good work that happens there, we wanted to give something back.

“If I can raise £2,500 Santander in Llangefni will match it. I’m confident about the challenge – it’s 1.4km but once you’ve got the bag on your back it is all a matter of technique.”

Mr Jones hopes to attract donations during his walk – which will start at the pier at 11am on Sunday, November 20.