Oxfam shops in Gwynedd raise a phenomenal £150,000

TWO Oxfam shops in Gwynedd have raised more than £150,000 to support

the charity’s work around the world.



The shops in Bangor and Porthmadog raised a combined total of £162,705.

The money will go towards Oxfam projects supporting thousands of people who have been displaced or refugees that the charity in Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Greece.

Debbie Corkish , manager of Oxfam Bangor, said: “We are so grateful to the generous people of Gwynedd who donate to and buy from our shops.

“This support raises absolutely crucial funds for our work helping people in

desperate circumstances.

”It is thanks to our determined staff and volunteers, and our very generous donors and customers that Oxfam can provide life saving water, food and emergency supplies to thousands around the world."