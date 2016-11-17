Police hail North Wales knife amnesty success

Police chiefs have thanked the public for their support after a week-long knife surrender campaign led to more than 100 items being handed in across the region.

The campaign ran from October 17-23 when people brought their unwanted knives to many of the area’s police stations.

North Wales Police’s school community police officers were also raising awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife in lessons across schools in North Wales. Special amnesty disposal bins were placed in stations in Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead.

Insp Julie Sheard from the North Wales Police community safety department said: “Whilst activity to tackle knife crime takes place year-round, the concerted activities across the North Wales Police force area under the banner of Operation Sceptre have resulted in some commendable outcomes.

“During this one week alone, more than 100 bladed items were surrendered by members of the public, 36 knife retail premises were visited jointly with trading standards to offer advice and guidance to retailers and 79 inputs were delivered to the young people in our primary and secondary schools across the region by our school community police officers.”

People can still hand in their unwanted knives at Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Caernarfon, Bangor and Holyhead police stations.

If anyone has any concerns regarding knives in the community they should contact North Wales Police on 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.