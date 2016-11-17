RUGBY: Danny Cross targets starting role after injury comeback with RGC

A TALENTED RGC back has expressed his delight after making a long-awaited return from injury last weekend.

Danny Cross, who was a member of the Rydal Penrhos' Rugby Academy which is run in partnership with the Gogs and the WRU, completed his comeback from a serious cartilage injury by making a substitute appearance in their narrow defeat at Cross Keys last Friday.

The centre played a huge role in Mark Jones’ side reaching the Principality Premiership for the first time in their history last season, and the former Wales U20 international has set his sights on a starting role ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff at Parc Eirias.

Speaking to RGC News, Cross said: “It was great to finally get back on the pitch after the injury, and I can now focus in training to get into the starting line-up.

“We have plenty of options in the backline so I know I need to perform in training and after my operation I have been working hard to get back on the pitch.

“It is always difficult to watch being out injured but like everyone I have been enjoying watching us in the Principality Premiership.

“All the boys have said how the step up has made them work even harder during the week and that preparation is key leading up to a Saturday as the physicality and intensity of the Premiership means you have to be on top of your game to get any win"

RGC have announced that the popular Fanzone will once again be present at Parc Eirias for the clash, which will be showing the Wales vs Japan international fixture following the Gogs' clash.