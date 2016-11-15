RAF Valley soldier spends 24 hours on a rowing machine for charity

A soldier, who had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after surviving a brush with death in Iraq, spent a gruelling 24 hours on a rowing machine to help fellow sufferers.
Private Vic Wheeler, based at RAF Valley, rowed the equivalent of 855km alongside members of his platoon to raise money for Combat Stress, which helps veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.
Private Wheeler, who only belatedly learned about the charity on social media, said: “In 2007 I was deployed to Iraq on an operational tour for six months. During that time I was in the lead vehicle on a patrol when my Land Rover went over an improvised explosive device.
“I had to be medically evacuated as I went into shock. I had one day off and was back out in the lead vehicle.
“My colleagues in the rear vehicles thought we were dead as we disappeared into a ball of flame and dust.
“After returning from Iraq, I started experiencing flashbacks.
“This caused me to be absent from everyone around me and I became depressed.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t get the help I needed, but eventually I ‘came out of my shell’ and spoke to my family and wife.
“This made me feel much better and my flashbacks became a thing of the past.
“A couple of months back I saw that some colleagues had got help with their PTSD through Combat Stress.
“If I had contacted them in the first place, I could have dealt with my experience much better.”
Private Wheeler registered double his initial target of 400km on the rowing machine and has raised £946 so far.
“I had so much support throughout, even at ‘stupid o’ clock’ in the morning when I felt like giving up,” he said.
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Vic-Wheeler24hourrowathon or VICROW99 and your amount to 70070.