RUGBY: RGC fall to last-gasp defeat at Cross Keys

RGC suffered their second defeat of their debut Principality season after a 24-17 loss at Cross Keys.

The Gogs looked to be heading for a share of the spoils before a late try denied them something to show for their efforts, and they will look to get back to winning ways when they host Cardiff this Saturday (12pm).

Head coach Mark Jones, said: “I have no qualms in the result to be honest, we spurned a number of 3 on 2 overlaps and we were poor in our execution.

“Cross Keys have a big pack and they dominated the first half as they have done to many sides. Once we moved away from that in the second half we did make some chances but we chose the wrong options in the line breaks.”

The visitors began the game brightly and were rewarded with an early try when in-form New Zealander Jacob Botica burst clear to cross the whitewash, and also converted his own score.

Keys responded well and began to dominate to pack exchanges, and they reduced the deficit midway through the half courtesy of a Josh Prosser penalty.

This was followed with their first try of the evening after a surge in their forward line, with Prosser adding the extras to extend the home side’s lead.

Things got even better for the South Walians soon after when Aaron Evans failed to collect a high ball, which was easily collected by Tom Lampard who ran in unchallenged under the posts.

After the break RGC enjoyed a better spell of possession, but were finding it hard to penetrate the resolute defence of the hosts.

The introduction of Rydal Penrhos pupil Dan Owen brought some much-needed energy to the pack, but it was Keys who extended their lead further thanks to the efficient boot of Prosser.

Botica hit a penalty to nudge RGC closer after the home side were given a yellow an infringement at the breakdown.

The Gogs were finding more success with ball in hand, and Tiaan Loots made some breaks to test the visitors defence, and they levelled proceedings on 75 minutes when pacey winger Aaron Evans darted through before Botica converted.

This joy proved to be fleeting as Barney Nightingale touched down following a well-executed move from a scrum, which Prosser converted to seal the victory.