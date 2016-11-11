RUGBY: Strong RGC squad look to keep momentum going at Cross Keys

A STRONG RGC squad will look to keep up their fine Principality Premiership start tonight (Friday) when they travel to Cross Keys.





Mark Jones’ side have lost just one since they joined the top flight for the first time, but the Gogs will be without the influential pair of Alex Schwartz and Afon Bagshaw, with the former only named as a substitute for the clash.



Player-coach Josh Leach will play at scrum half, while Carwyn Ap Myrddin take centre stage at full-back.



Forward Mei Parry returns to the starting lineup, and Maredydd Francis will captain the side once again.



Rydal Penrhos pupil Dan Owen, aged 17, who is a product of RGC’s academy and has impressed in a number of performances this season is among the replacements, and the Parc Eirias side have received a huge boost with the news that long term absentee and former Wales U20 international Danny Cross is fit to return to the squad.



Full lineup:

15. Carwyn ap MYRDDIN

14. Rhys WILLIAMS

13. Tom HUGHES

12. Tiaan LOOTS

11. Aron EVANS

10. Jacob BOTICA

9. Josh LEACH

1. Joe SIMPSON

2. Evan YARDLEY

3. Jed KERKIN

4. Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)

5. Andrew WILLIAMS

6. Tim GREY

7. Mei PARRY

8. Huw WORTHINGTON





Replacements:

16. George ROBERTS

17. Tom HUGHES

18. Ross DAVIES

19. Robin WILLIAMS

20. Dan OWEN

21. Alex SCHWARZ

22. Sam JONES

23. Danny CROSS