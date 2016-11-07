RUGBY: RGC mount stunning comeback to claim Llanelli draw

RGC maintained their fine start to the Principality Premiership season with a come-from-behind 23-23 draw with Llanelli at Parc Eirias.

The result leaves the Gogs in third position in what is their debut season in the top flight, and they will look to keep their momentum going this Friday when they travel to Cross Keys (7.30pm).

The visitors began the game well and went ahead early on courtesy of a penalty from Billy McBryde, before New Zealander Jacob Botica levelled matters with his boot.

The deadly McBryde added another penalty soon after before the home side seized control of the tie on 15 minutes when Botica scored a superb try after good work from scrum-half Alex Schwartz.

This lead proved to be fleeting as former Wales U20 international McBryde sent over his third penalty of the afternoon, and Mark Jones’ side were left rueing a pair of disallowed tries which hampered their progress in the third period.

Botica and McBryde exchanged penalties before the break to give the away side a one-point cushion at the interval.

Things got worse after the break when the South Walians extended their lead after a Botica kick was batted down by Ryan Conbeer, who chased down the rebound impressively to cross the white wash.

A stunning drop goal from McBryde further tightened their grip on proceedings, but the Gogs sprung into life midway through the half to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

The comeback began when Tiaan Loots and Tom Hughes combined brilliantly to allow Botica to touch down for his second try of the afternoon, and the restored parity to the scoreline when forward Tim Grey scored, and Botica took his tally for the contest to 18 points with an easy conversion.

Jones’ side launched a stream of attacks in the hope of securing a win, but the visiting defence held firm to leave the coach all-square against his former club.