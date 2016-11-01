FOOTBALL: Holyhead Hotspur rescue dramatic point at Denbigh Town

STRUGGLING Holyhead Hotspur remain just outside the Huws Gray Alliance drop zone after salvaging a late 2-2 draw at Denbigh Town.

The Harbourmen needed a stoppage time equaliser from Phil Williams to rescue a point at Central Park, and Campbell Harrison’s side will finally look to get their campaign going this Saturday when they host Llanrug United in the JD Welsh Cup (2pm).

Talisman Mel McGinness got the visitors off to a flyer with a well taken effort on nine minutes, and despite creating numerous chances thereafter they were unable to add to their tally.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal after the break when Gareth Thomas’ side restored parity to the scoreline on 51 minutes when Billy Holmes headed the home side level, and things went from bad to worse for the visitors on 59 when the superb Jack Reilly took the ball on from the half way line and waltzed through several Spurs defenders before unleashing a superb shot into the top corner from 20 yards past Paul Pritchard.

Credit to the away side, they kept plugging away and were finally rewarded for their effort six minutes into added time when Keiron Hilditch launched a free-kick into a crowded penalty area and Williams prodded home from close after a mistake by home stopper John Hodgin.