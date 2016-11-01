FOOTBALL: Caernarfon Town lose ground at top after shock Llanfair United defeat

CHAMPIONS Caernarfon Town lost ground at the Huws Gray Alliance summit after a shock 4-2 defeat to Llanfair United at The Oval.

Iwan Williams’ side are now three points behind long-time leaders Prestatyn Town, who also have a game in hand on the Canaries, and the boss will be looking for a response from his players when they travel to Llangefni Town in the JD Welsh Cup this Saturday (2pm).

Despite the eventual result the home side got off to a flyer and were ahead on two minutes when dead ball specialist Nathan Craig rifled a free-kick past visiting custodian Chris Brown.

This lead proved to be fleeting as United levelled matters after five minutes when a Paul Griffiths cross somehow found its way into the net.

The Cofis responded well and missed a host of chances thereafter, with Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell both going close, while at the other end James Davies forced Keighan Jones into a smart stop after good work from Nashawan Jones.

The away side were rewarded for their improved play on 31 minutes when Paul Griffiths took advantage of a mix-up in the Town defence to fire home.

Brown was at his brilliant best to deny an equaliser from Tom Quinn soon after, while Gareth Edwards had a penalty appeal waved off after he was felled in the box.

After the break saw the home side reduced to ten men when Brookwell received a straight red for a foul on the Llan stopper, and things got even worse when Brown denied Craig from the spot after Cory Williams had been brought down.

The impressive Griffiths rounded off a fine day at the office with his hat-trick on 74 minutes, and the hosts’ misery was compounded soon after when Andrew Hughes added a fourth on 83.

Craig redeemed himself from the spot with a consolation towards the end of what was a disappointing day at the office for the promotion hopefuls.