FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg praises character after late Cefn Druids win

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg praised his side’s character as they came away with a last-gasp 3-2 win at Cefn Druids.

The Citizens left it late before Anthony Miley’s stoppage time winner gave them another three points, and the City boss will be looking for revenge as his side host all-conquering champions The New Saints in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras on Saturday (5.15pm).

Legg said: “We were a little below par but the lads showed great character to get the win after such a difficult game in midweek and this is a tough place to come.

“We had to dig in at times, but the most important thing was getting another positive result, which we managed to do.

“I felt we were more than a match for TNS last time we played them, and we are going to work hard on a number of things in training this week in the hope of getting something out of the game.

“We are all very much looking forward to the challenge and I just hope that we have a full squad available for the game, as there are a couple of injuries that will need attention this week.”

The Ancinets went ahead on seven minutes when Matthew Eckersley fired past Connor Roberts after good work from Naim Arsan and Aaron Bowen.

City were back on level terms after 25 minutes as Wrexham loanee Jordan Davies beat his marker before finding the bottom corner.

Things got event better after the break when Dan Nardiello played-in Gary Roberts, who hit a fierce shot from a narrow angle past Danny Lloyd.

Ashley Ruane levelled proceedings soon after, but Miley pounced on 92 minutes to seal the triumph.

“We are way ahead of schedule in terms of where we want to be, and I am happy to manage a fantastic group of lads who are playing some really quality football,” added Legg.