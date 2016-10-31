RUGBY: Young RGC stars shine at WRU Super Six tournament

A NUMBER of Rydal Penrhos pupils helped RGC U18s to a strong showing at a prestigious recent event.

No fewer than five pupils played a significant part in the Gogs’ success at the Welsh Rugby Union Super Six event, which was held at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, October 30.

Dan Owen, Henry Davies, Adam Sabri, Euan Humphreys and Nick Dundee were the Rydal Penrhos pupils taking part, and the Gogs opened their account with a hard fought 25-20 win over Newport Gwent Dragons.

This was followed up by a convincing 25-5 triumph over Cardiff Blues, where RGC senior squad member Owen helped himself to a hat-trick of tries during the win.

Not to be outdone, the impressive Davies also crossed the white wash for a score.

The young Gogs were unable to round off their day unbeaten as they fell to a 30-15 loss to Welsh Exiles despite an eye catching performance from Sabri.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This was a fantastic performance from our academy members as part of the very talented RGC U18 side, and the experience of playing in a top venue against quality opposition is invaluable to their development.

“We have had a great deal of success thanks to our academy partnership with RGC, which has produced internationals and senior squad members who have contributed to their rise to the Principality Premiership, including Dan Owen, who made his first full start recently.

“Hopefully this trend can continue long into the future, which looks very bright with the current crop of academy members.”