RUGBY: RGC fairy tale continues with Bargoed rout

RGC continued their impressive start to the Principality Premiership campaign with a thumping 56-3 bonus point win over Bargoed at Parc Eirias.

Head coach Mark Jones praised his side following the triumph, and the Gogs will look to continue their fine form when they host Llanelli on Saturday (12pm).

Jones said: “It was really pleasing as we headed into the game with a plan to play some high tempo rugby and we got our rewards.

“We knew if we kept the pressure and intensity then after 50 minutes we would be in a good position to get some scores and that was the case today.

“We gave the ultimate respect to Bargoed this week in the sense on how we trained and our set piece really gave us the platform to play and credit to our forwards today.

“It was also an opportunity to bring in some players who had been out with injury or that have been knocking on the door in training and they didn’t disappoint.”

Fly-half Jacob Botica scored an impressive 29 points as his side racked up seven tries during the one sided affair.

The visitors took the lead in the opening minute thanks to a Callum Jones penalty but were completely dominated thereafter and three penalties from Botica put them ahead soon after.

In-form back Tiaan Loots got the first try of the game when he chased down an overthrow to gain a penalty try, which also resulted in a yellow card from James Pizey.

Loots helped himself to another soon after good work from Rhys Williams, and Botica got in on the act after another excellent move to put the Gogs further in the ascendancy.

The home side continued to break at pace and Loots touched down for his hat-trick after a superb run from Sam Jones.

Jones was again the provider when his blistering run was finished off by Alex Schwartz, and further tries from Aaron Edwards and Afon Bagshaw completed the rout.

There was a further boost for RGC with the return of Wales U18 international and former Rydal Penrhos pupil Efan Jones, who made an appearance off the bench after shoulder surgery.