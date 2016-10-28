Wales Rally GB roars into action with electrifying ceremonial start

THE WALES Rally GB got under way with a star-studded line-up of 148-cars based in Flintshire.

The three-day event, based at the Deeside Rally Village located alongside Toyota UK's engine manufacturing plant, got under way on Thursday and finishes on Sunday.

The event kicked off at the opening ceremony in Parc Eirias, in Colwyn Bay, where Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates was present for the official start.

The village will be home to all the teams for the duration of the event, with fans able to watch the crews bring their cars in to be repaired and serviced as well as enjoy a full schedule of entertainment.

Pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt / NWN Media

Fans can visit on October 28 and 29 from 9am to 10.30am and on October 30 from 9am to 2pm.

The event is the penultimate round of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship.

It comes in the same week as North Wales has been listed in the Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017 as one of the top 10 places in the world to visit in 2017.

For the first time in the Rally’s history it will venture into England, gathering on Eastgate Street in central Chester tonight and then for a competitive stage at the Cholmondeley Castle RallyFest on Sunday.

Mr Skates said prior to the rally starting: “This Year’s Wales Rally GB promises to be another spectacular event.

“As our Year of Adventure 2016 comes to an end, it shows the range of amazing adventures which can be had here in Wales.

“Wales has some of the finest rally stages anywhere in the world and the Wales Rally GB is a showcase for the spectacular scenery and landscapes of North Wales.”

The Economy Secretary will welcome home the winner in Llandudno on Sunday evening.

Ben Taylor, managing director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, said: “The excitement is really building. We’ve got 22 of the finest rally stages in the world, a fantastic entry list featuring the world’s best drivers and a huge crowd anticipated.

“Better yet, we have genuine hopes of a strong British result after Kris Meeke’s impressive performances this season.

“It all adds up to an utterly unmissable world championship event.”

Both Channel 5 and satellite broadcaster BT Sport are screening a pre-event magazine show, a daily highlights programme each day, plus live coverage of Sunday’s concluding Power Stage from Llyn Brenig.

Channel 5 will also be broadcasting a highlights review show at 7pm on Monday.