Gordon Anglesea trial: No truth in historic sex allegations, says accused

RETIRED police superintendent Gordon Anglesea told a jury he thought his nightmare would be over when he won a high court libel action against the Press for making false allegations against him.

But it never went away, he said, giving evidence yesterday at Mold Crown Court.

Anglesea, 79, of Gwynfa, Old Colwyn, denies historic sex allegations against two complainants back in the 1980s when he was a police inspector who ran a Home Office attendance centre in Wrexham.

He said there was absolutely no truth in the allegations, he had never associated with known paedophiles, and he had never stood and watched boys in the showers at the attendance centre.

Questioned by his own barrister Tania Griffiths QC, he said he had retired suddenly from his post as superintendent in 1991, but that was because of an investigation into car mileage claims.

He said that on November 30, 1991, out of the blue, a reporter from a national newspaper arrived at his door and he wanted to know his involvement with the former Bryn Estyn children’s home in Wrexham, with other care homes in North Wales, and why he had recently retired.

Anglesea said he told the journalist he had retired after 34 and a half years service.

He told him he would not remember how many times off hand he had visited Bryn Estyn, but it was three times at the most in his capacity as the attendance centre officer.

He did not know how many times he attended as a police inspector.

The following day a newspaper article appeared under the headline ‘New child abuse scandal’.

It reported that according to former residents, he was a regular visitor there and recently retired suddenly without explanation.

Because of the implication he was involved in child abuse he contacted his solicitor straight away and took action.

There was a high court libel action which he won and he was awarded £375,000 for damage to his reputation.

Miss Griffiths asked if life had ever been the same since.

He replied: “No, it became obvious that I was going to be investigated.”

Asked how he felt, he said he was “appalled” when he read the article, was intensely angry “and it upset my wife as well”.

It never went away, he said, and he was arrested 30 years later in 2013.

It was a damaged reputation that he had to live with, he said.

Anglesea said it was not true he was a regular visitor to Bryn Estyn and said he never went there to abuse boys.

When he won his libel trial he thought his nightmare had come to an end, he said. But it did not.

Divorced from his first wife, he said he and his second wife had a daughter named Elizabeth, who died when she was almost five because of a major heart condition.

Miss Griffiths asked how much time he was devoting to her at

a time when he was alleged to have abused one of the complainants and he said it was “24 call for her”.

The barrister asked if he had been able to follow the evidence at his trial in view of a personal tragedy.

He said he had, but told how his twin brother died a fortnight ago and it had also been the birthday of his daughter on September 27.

The allegations which led to the libel action had been completely untrue, made by three men who were boys at the time.

There was no justification at all in what they said, he explained.

He confirmed he had a birthmark on the lower neck mainly and partly on the cheek, just below the ear.

Anglesea said he had not sought the job at the attendance centre, but he had been asked to do it after a previous officer pulled out.

Miss Griffiths: “Did you seek out this job because you wanted to see young boys without any clothes on?

Anglesea replied “no”. He took it because of the persuasion of the chief superintendent.

“I was quite happy to do it because I enjoyed organising,” he said.

Anglesea said he only visited Bryn Estyn to caution boys or in relation to attendance centre boys.

The principal had requested cautions take place at the home because of staff shortages.

It was done in the early evening, he was happy to do it, and he would walk the 20 minutes or so home afterwards.

He was always in uniform apart from once when he and others including social workers and probation officers were invited to a Christmas party.

When cautioning someone, he would always be supervised and there would be a staff member present.

Anglesea said it was not his job to take boys back to the home.

He had visited the Crest Hotel at Wrexham on licensing matters, once attended socially for a meal with his wife and mother-in-law, and had never been upstairs in the premises.

Anglesea said he had no knowledge of a sandstone house where it is alleged one of the boys was abused and he had never associated with sex offenders Gary Cooke, Stephen Norris or John Allen.

Claims he had abused boys in Allen’s presence or was in the shadows, indulging in a sex act while others abused boys, were not true, he said.

The regime at the attendance centre was disciplined, not tough, he said.

It was inspected annually, no concerns were raised and the Home Office had been complimentary.

Prosecution witnesses had claimed they had been “whacked” at the centre, but Anglesea said he would not have tolerated such behaviour by staff.

WAC was short for Wrexham Attendance Centre and it was a phrase quite often used when he walked around town in uniform – “that’s the WAC man.”

He believed he had a good relationship with the boys, but he was a disciplinary figure and some did resent authority. But some boys thrived on it.

“We had some successes and some failures. In the first year I think we had a failure rate of six per cent,” he said.

He never saw staff being violent. “I would not have tolerated that,” he said.

He never supervised PE and took no part in the running of the activities.

Asked if he had ensured one complainant was kept back in a race so that he could abuse him, he replied: “Absolutely not. I was not involved in any of the activities.”

He would not watch boys in the showers, but would sometimes go into the changing area to collect the kits as his wife did the laundry of the kit.

Asked why some boys said he watched them in the showers, he replied: “I have no idea at all.”

He had never been to the cells at Wrexham Police Station to threaten anyone.

After the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) was introduced officers were only allowed access if they had good reason.

Before PACE he would prosecute in court and would go to the cell reception area to collect files and see how many prisoners there were for court, but he did not go into the cells themselves.

He visited the cells one Christmas Day after he persuaded his wife to cook dinner for three prisoners being held there while he was the duty inspector.

Anglesea said he had never acted inappropriately towards any child.

Proceeding on Monday