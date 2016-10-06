Bangor triathlete overcomes the odds to represent Great Britain

A Bangor triathlete who twelve months ago didn’t own a bike has represented Great Britain in the World Triathlon Championships.



Naomi Wright aged 30, ran the race on the island of Cozumel in Mexico in testing temperatures exceeding 30 degrees celsius which proved too much for several of her competitors who collapsed because of the heat.



Former Ysgol Friars pupil Naomi came seventh in the 30-34 age category after swimming 1.5k, cycling 40km, and then running a gruelling 10k. As a result of her finish she has automatically qualified for next year’s World Championships, which will be held in Rotterdam. This is in addition to qualifying for European Championships in Austria in 2017.



Naomi’s coach said: “When Naomi started she had very little experience in endurance sports.



”It was clear early on that she was very motivated and committed so it was a case of challenging the energy into training. Because of her obvious ability to absorb training and her mental strength I suggested we should aim for the standard distance even though her swimming was way below the standard it needed to be.



“Considering twelve months previously Naomi didn’t own a bike and rarely swam her triathalon result was very satisfying result. It demonstrated how Naomi’s commitment and willingness to learn from setbacks developed her as an athlete: she’ll be commencing training this winter from a much higher level of fitness so 2017 is looking very promising indeed.”