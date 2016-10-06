92-year-old Ysbyty Gwynedd volunteer shows no signs of stopping

A dedicated volunteer at Ysbyty Gwynedd has no plans to put her feet up anytime soon despite being 92 years of age!



Elsie Thomas, a former nurse, has been volunteering for seven years and relishes being in the hospital environment. She has learned aluable skills including data protection and wheelchair training in the process. Elsie felt compelled took up the role after her husband died.



She said: “I lost my husband, so I came home one morning and said, “This won’t do, I must do something with my life”. So I decided to volunteer for Ysbyty Gwynedd, and I’ve really enjoyed it. From the time I came through that door I was happy.”



“The best part is, you come on duty happy and you meet people, and everybody’s nice with you.”



Debbie Pace, service manager for the Royal Voluntary Service said the team would be lost without Elsie.



Debbie said: “Volunteers give their time for free. They do it for all manner of reasons, but for Elsie it’s more social. She knows so many people – when she was off ill at the beginning of the year people would ask, “Where’s Elsie?” It just goes to show how much a part of the community she is.



“Elsie is our oldest volunteer, but she’s more sprightly than any of us!”



The former nurse is full of encouragement for anyone considering becoming a volunteer:



“Never be in the house on your own when there’s plenty of voluntary work to do. It’s better to do something with your life isn’t it, than stay at home?



“I’m going to carry on. Why not? I enjoy my life.”