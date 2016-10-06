Gwynedd hedgehog Hufflepuff heads home

Published date: 06 October 2016 |
Published by: James Wilde 
Read more articles by James Wilde  Email reporter

 

A baby hedgehog that was found without her mother at a Gwynedd adventure park has returned home thanks to the help of a volunteer.

Hufflepuff the hoglet was found curled up on her own by a GreenWood Forest Park ranger whilst he performed his daily checks.

Greenwood contacted the British Hedgehog Preservation Society who put them in touch with volunteer Sarah Worth. Sarah, a season pass ticket holder at the park, nursed Hufflepuff back to health over two months from 84g to 914g.

Felicity Ball of GreenWood Forest Park said: “We are very grateful to Sarah for nursing Hufflepuff back to health; it’s great that she is now strong enough to be released back into her natural habitat. Since finding her we have spotted other hedgehogs on the Park at dusk”

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts