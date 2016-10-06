Gwynedd hedgehog Hufflepuff heads home

A baby hedgehog that was found without her mother at a Gwynedd adventure park has returned home thanks to the help of a volunteer.



Hufflepuff the hoglet was found curled up on her own by a GreenWood Forest Park ranger whilst he performed his daily checks.



Greenwood contacted the British Hedgehog Preservation Society who put them in touch with volunteer Sarah Worth. Sarah, a season pass ticket holder at the park, nursed Hufflepuff back to health over two months from 84g to 914g.



Felicity Ball of GreenWood Forest Park said: “We are very grateful to Sarah for nursing Hufflepuff back to health; it’s great that she is now strong enough to be released back into her natural habitat. Since finding her we have spotted other hedgehogs on the Park at dusk”