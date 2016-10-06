INTERVIEW: Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs talks about tour preparations

Kaiser Chiefs will return to Llandudno’s Venue Cymru next year with their ‘Stay Together’ tour.



The band will be making another rocking appearence on Wednesday, February 22.



The band’s bass player, Simon Rix spoke to the North Wales Pioneer about their upcoming album and how preparations are going for the new tour.



He said: “Preparation for the tour is really good. I’m looking forward to the album coming out. We had a very good gig in Llandudno last time, it was sold out.



“I come to Wales quite a lot because of my girlfriend’s family. We come to Towyn (where she’s from) a lot for Christmas and birthdays.”



Asking Simon about the new album he said it was a different sound from their previous records, he added: “It’s more of a dance sound to make people move. The last album was more of a ballad.”



Preparing before they go live on show isn’t always a rock and roll lifestyle. Rix said: “We don’t do that much, when we are all together in the same room we’ll do some vocals.



Kaiser Chiefs have spent more than 10 years together. Simon said: “It’s impressive we’ve been together that long. We are all friends and this is our sixth album in 11 years. We just go with the flow.”



The bands new album Stay Together will be released on October 7.



Tickets are still available via the Venue Cymru website http://www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.

Pictures by Danny North