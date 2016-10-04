FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg praises side after Cardiff Met win

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg was thrilled with his side’s performance as they kept their impressive home form going with a 2-1 win over Cardiff Met.

The Citizens now lie in third after a brace from Daniel Nardiello sealed their fifth home triumph in six, and Legg was full of praise for his side as they travel to Cefn Druids in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Wednesday.

The City boss, said: “It was a very pleasing performance although we should have scored a lot more than we actually did.

“I have been saying for weeks that we need to be more ruthless in-front of goal, but it was another home win which keeps our good run going.

“There is nothing in this league really, Friday night showed that when Cefn Druids beat Rhyl and moved up to fifth. We are still looking at teams below us and trying to create a gap between ourselves and other around us.

“While our away form hasn’t been anything to shout about, our home performances have been very good and this needs to improve if we are going to get anything from a very good Connah’s Quay side on Sunday.”

The home side should have had the contest wrapped up early on, with Rodrigo Blanco having an effort chalked off for offside on six minutes.

City finally broke the deadlock on 43 minutes when Nardiello headed home from close range after good work from Gary Roberts.

After missing a host of chances to double their lead, a second finally arrived after 60 minutes when Nardiello produced a fine individual effort to secure his brace.

A nervy ending to proceedings was ensured when Emlyn Lewis found the net on 83 minutes, but the home side managed to hold on for a deserved victory.

In addition to Sunday’s clash, Legg’s side travel high-flying Gap Connah's Quay on Sunday (3pm).