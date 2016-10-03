Police in contact with family of missing Bangor man following discovery of body in woodlands near Tesco

North Wales Police believe the body found in woodland near Tesco in Bangor to be missing Bangor man Derfyn Thomas.

North Wales Police said: "Shortly after midday yesterday, Sunday October 2, North Wales Police attended a location in woodland near Tesco’s store in Bangor following the discovery of a man’s body by the British International Rescue and Search Dogs (BIRD) who were conducting a planned search of the area for a male missing from Ysbyty Gwynedd.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been passed to HM Coroner.

"No formal identification has yet taken place, but officers are in contact with the family of 45 year old Derfyn Thomas who has been missing from Ysbyty Gwynedd since September 22. "

