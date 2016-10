A MAN'S body was discovered in Bangor on Sunday afternoon.

At about 12.05pm on Sunday, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found in a woodland area near the Tesco store in Bangor.

The man is yet to be formally identified, but North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter will be passed to HM Coroner.

Police are currently liaising with the deceased’s family and full details will be released in due course.