RUGBY: RGC's unbeaten start ended by leaders Aberavon

RGC’s unbeaten start to the season was brought to a halt as they suffered a 22-11 defeat to Principality Premiership leaders Aberavon.

The hosts were left rueing a poor start bounced and were undone by a series of impressive tries from the Wizards, something which left head coach Mark Jones bemoaning his team’s efforts in the opening exchanges.

He said: “We didn’t start the game well and our discipline was poor and in turn we got on the wrong side of the referee early.

“As a result we failed to grasp any opportunity to gain possession and ball to get the fans behind us.

“Credit to Aberavon as they were smarter in the contact area and we failed to adapt to that, but I was disappointed we didn’t get a point that I thought we probably deserved.

“Our set piece didn’t perform to the levels we have reached in past weeks so we know what areas to work on for Swansea next week.”

Scrum half David Pritchard put the visitors ahead on with a well worked try on 17 minutes, which was converted by Steffen Williams.

A bad tempered clash brought with it three yellow cards, with referee Gwyn Morris finding it hard to control both sets of players following a series of altercations.

Jacob Botica fired over a penalty for the home side on 25 minutes, but a try from substitute Morgan Williams put the early pacesetters comfortably ahead shortly after the break.

The Gogs, who were roared on by a crowd of 1,312 at Colwyn Bay’s Parc Eirias, sprung to life soon after and a powerful surge from their pack resulted in Ross Davies touching down.

The introduction of 17-year-old Rydal Penrhos pupil Dan Owen provided some much-needed energy to the RGC pack, and fly-half Botica closed the gap further with a penalty on 62 to bring them to within six points.

The points were secured soon after when a fine team move was finished off by the sensational Stef Andrews for the Wizards, and despite the home side enjoying the majority of possession thereafter they were unable to penetrate the Aber back-line and suffered defeat.

They will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Swansea.