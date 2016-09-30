Bishop to run Snowdonia marathon for Calais volunteer

THE BISHOP of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, is to run the Snowdonia Marathon at the end of October to support a volunteer at the Jungle Camp in Calais.



It will be the fourth time that he has run a marathon and third time that he has pounded the gruelling slopes of the Snowdonia Marathon route.

Bishop Andy will be running to raise funds in support of the work and ministry of Caroline Gregory, who is a Christian volunteer at the camp.

Ms Gregory gave up a role in journalism because she felt called to serve the displaced people of Calais’ Jungle Camp and her ministry there is now supported

by donations from people - some who have a faith and some who do not - in Wales and the UK.

Bishop Andy saw Ms Gregory’s work and ministry at first hand when he visited the camp in April as part of a multi-faith group from North Wales.

Bishop Andy said: “There is a sense of déjà vu in a way, because I know the course from before and know what to expect, and there are some parts of it that I am just

not looking forward to!

"But putting myself through this pain is made slightly more tolerable when I think that

something greater may come from it. I do hope that people will sponsor me and so make a small contribution to help bring some care and Christian love to the

refugees in the camp at Calais.

“Caroline Gregory was one of a couple of people whom I met in April and whom I came to realise were really impressive individuals and whose humanitarian work

and ministry brought a very necessary glimmer of light and love to somewhere that at times was frankly shadowy, dark and inhuman.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andyjohn.