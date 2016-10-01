Vintage car rally to roar through North Wales on Sunday

More than a hundred vintage cars are to roar out of Denbigh and through Conwy this weekend on their way to Beaumaris.

Following the success of last year’s car rally, Denbigh, Conwy, Beaumaris and Caernarfon’s respective town councils have decided to host it again this year on Sunday, October 2.

The event attracted nearly 100 cars last year but, following 2015’s success the organisers have this year attracted 130 entrants split into the categories of vintage, veteran and classic.

The rally will start at Denbigh’s Caledfryn council offices at 9am.

The town’s mayor Cllr Margaret Bowe will start them off.

The rally then winds its way inland through the countryside of North Wales to its first refreshment stop, at about 10.30am at Bodlondeb, Conwy, to be welcomed by the mayor Cllr Pat Hart.

They will then continue to The Green, Beaumaris, for another pit stop at about 12.30pm and a welcome from the mayor Cllr Gwen Evans-Jones.

The cars will proceed to their last destination at Caernarfon’s Slate Quay. The expected time of arrival is 2pm, when the mayor Cllr Brenda Owen will meet them.

Denbighshire councillor Raymond Bartley said: “It’s a feast of vintage, veteran and classic cars which are all worth seeing.

“I hope as many people as possible will come to Caledfryn to see the cars before they set off.”

A spokesman for the rally said: “Prizes will be awarded for various categories and no doubt the judges, the respective mayors, will be faced with a difficult task in reaching their decision.

“However, this event is not about winning but the taking part and to promote all that these four walled towns can offer to both tourists and the local communities.

”If this year’s rally is anything like last year’s, when it was blessed with fantastic weather, then be sure not to miss it.”