Can you help spot signs of passion between loved-up lugworms? Bangor University needs your help!

Love is in the air as Bangor University is asking people in north Wales to keep an eye out for signs of passion in the lugworm population.

The lugworm is a vital source of food for wader birds and fish and the species plays an important role in fisheries as a source of bait. Although, spending their lives burrowed deep in the sediment, opportunities to find the perfect mate are limited. Very specific environmental conditions are needed to trigger the release of the sperm and the egg at the same time and very little is known about the process.

Now scientists are calling on members of the public to join the project as ‘citizen scientists’ and help to fill in the knowledge gaps.

Professor Stuart Jenkins, capturing our coast principal investigator, Bangor University, school of ocean sciences, said: "Anyone who takes a walk at low tide on a sandy beach will be familiar with the coiled casts of lugworms. This project allows us to get deeper insight into their reproductive life around the UK.”

The study starts with a launch event at Llanfairfechan beach on October 1 (between 3pm and 6pm) and there are five set periods over the coming months in which people are asked to collect data. It should take about 45 minutes and is ideal to form part of a beach walk – all you have to do is download an instruction book from http://www.capturingourcoast.co.uk/spermwatch and get recording.