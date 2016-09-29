Gordon Anglesea trial: Sex charges cop ‘strongly denied’ allegations when quizzed by crime agency

RETIRED police superintendent Gordon Anglesea told officers from the national crime agency that he strongly denied the allegations made against him.

The first interview back in 2013 was read by junior prosecuting barrister Catherine Donnelly and National Crime Agency officer Calvin Martin to a Mold Crown Court jury yesterday.

Anglesea, now 79, when arrested and cautioned for alleged indecent assault and a serious sexual assault, replied: “I strong deny these allegations.”

Anglesea told how he started as a police officer in 1967 in Cheshire. He resigned following a marriage breakdown and joined Flintshire Constabulary at Hawarden CID.

He became a detective sergeant on Deeside two years later and became uniform inspector at Colwyn Bay in 1972.

It was in 1976 that he transferred to Wrexham, married his present wife and in 1978 he became responsible for the Bromfield area outside Wrexham which included the Bryn Estyn Children’s Home.

It was in 1978 that he set up the attendance centre on behalf of the Home office.

He said he was promoted to chief inspector in 1986 based at Ruabon, superintendent in 1988 in Colwyn Bay where he was a sub-divisional commander and retired in March 1991.

In Wrexham, he did general duties as a town inspector, was a prosecuting inspector in court and did general police duties on a shift basis.

Inspectors would caution people at the police station.

The principal of Bryn Estyn asked the police if, because of staff shortages, officers could attend the home to administer cautions.

The chief inspector approved it and he said that he did not think he had visited the home on more than six occasions.

He said the visits were entered in his police pocket book but he said he had been told that the books had gone missing and he believed that they had been destroyed.

When he cautioned children members of staff were always present.

Anglesea said he had been to Bryn Estyn for a Christmas dinner on one occasion

The cautions were in a room off the reception and he never went anywhere else in the home.

If he went to Bryn Alyn to caution children he would be surprised if it was more than twice but he said never went to that building unescorted.

One occasion he went to Bryn Estyn for a fire alarm evacuation and there were other officers there too.

He had no personal protective equipment apart from a truncheon but he never carried it with him when he attended the homes, he said.

Anglesea said he remembered going to the Crest Hotel in Wrexham with his wife for a drink and had probably gone there as part of his licensing duties.

He had never been there on his own and had never been to a bedroom there.

If he had been there officially as an inspector he was always accompanied and records were maintained.

He was deeply involved in the church, had five children at home and in the late 1980s they had a daughter who later died after a heart operation.

It was a very tragic period and when asked hobbies, including golf, he said he did not have time for anything else.

He had played golf and had been secretary of the Flintshire Police Golf Association when he was a detective constable.

On one occasion he went to Buckley to play golf but was called off to go to a murder inquiry and he did not play after that.

Anglesea said he had set up the attendance centre on behalf of the Home Office. It had five staff and his role was to supervise it.

He would meet children when they were there with parents or social workers, gave them relevant documents, there was a parade, physical education, and woodwork or mechanical engineering classes, and his only involvement was if children stepped out of line.

Proceeding