Man charged following collision in upper Bangor

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a collision in Holyhead Road yesterday (September 29).

The man, from the Bangor area, has been charged driving a vehicle without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

He has now been bailed and will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates on October 14.

The 25-year-old pedestrian involved was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd and has since been released.

The road, in upper Bangor, was closed yesterday whilst the initial investigation was carried out and re-opened shortly after 2pm.



Police enquiries are ongoing and anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U148157.