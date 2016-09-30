Man arrested following collision in upper Bangor

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a collision in Holyhead Road yesterday (September 29) leaving the victim in Ysbyty Gwynedd with serious injuries.

The man, from the Bangor area, has been accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle. He currently remains in police custody.

The road, in upper Bangor, was closed yesterday whilst the initial investigation was carried out and re-opened shortly after 2pm.



Police enquiries are ongoing and anybody who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U148157.