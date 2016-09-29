Tribute paid to kayaker and Bangor University student

TRIBUTES have been paid to a kayaker who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Aberglaslyn.
Tom Lloyd, aged 24 from Staffordshire, who was due to start his third year of a degree in Environmental Management at Bangor University body was recovered from the River Glaslyn, near Beddgelert, on Wednesday morning.
A Bangor University spokesperson said: "Staff and students at Bangor University are saddened to hear of the death of Tom Lloyd. Tom was a very well-liked student who was entering the third year of a degree in Environmental Management.
“An experienced outdoor pursuits enthusiast, he had just spent the summer in Norway working as a kayak instructor, as well as carrying out field research as part of his studies.
“He will be sadly missed by all his friends at Bangor, and our thoughts are with them and his family.