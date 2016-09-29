Seven months of microwave meals for disabled Bangor flood victim

The mayor of Bangor has labelled the treatment of a disabled woman as “horrendous” after an unresolved insurance claim has left her living on

microwave meals for seven months.



Gillian Evans, aged 56 of Ambrose Street, Bangor found herself ankle-deep in water on February 18 after a pipe burst outside her home leaving her unable to use her cooker, fridge and freezer.

Gillian said: “I was shocked when I first saw how much damage it had caused.

“There were tiles off the wall floating in the water which went all the way back

from the kitchen to the utility room.”

From there Gillian, who walks with the aid of a walking stick due to a weakness

in her left leg, rang Welsh Water and they attended the property that day.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said:“We can confirm that a burst pipe affecting this property was reported to us on February 18 and that the burst was repaired on the same day and service restored to customers.”

Gillian was advised to call Covéa who she has buildings and contents insurance with.

Contractors were sent to the property and they had to put dehumidifiers on for 24 hours to get rid of the water.

From there contact became less frequent with Covéa and Gillian, desperate for a solution, sought the help of Bangor mayor Councillor Dewi Williams.

Councillor Williams said: “This is a woman who suffers from asthma and the conditions are dangerous to her health. I have found Covéa’s staff over

the phone to be very bad and rude.”

After hitting several stumbling blocks, a frustrated Councillor Williams sought

out his own contractor who told himself and Gillian that the cost of repairing the home would be £7,000.

After sending the valuation to the insurers they came back and said she

was entitled to £4,500.

An angry Councillor Williams said: “Gillian deserves more than that. Her home should be returned to how it was, corners should not be cut.”

A Covéa spokesperson said: “We can’t go into specific details of our policyholder’s claim or the allegations due to data protection reasons.

“However, we are actively working on this case and where things might have gone wrong we will put them right as quickly as possible to ensure the best

outcome for our customer.”