Pedestrian hit by car in Bangor

Published date: 29 September 2016 |
Published by: James Wilde 
A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Bangor.

The incident occured on Holyhead Road and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called about 12:20pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at about 12.20pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Holyhead Road in Bangor.

“A rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

North Wales Police have advised that the road should be avoided.

They tweeted: "Road closed Holyhead Road Bangor between Morrisons and Belle Vue Public house after an RTC. Traffic being diverted. Please avoid area."

