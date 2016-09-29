Pedestrian hit by car in Bangor

A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Bangor.

The incident occured on Holyhead Road and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called about 12:20pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at about 12.20pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Holyhead Road in Bangor.

“A rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

North Wales Police have advised that the road should be avoided.

They tweeted: "Road closed Holyhead Road Bangor between Morrisons and Belle Vue Public house after an RTC. Traffic being diverted. Please avoid area."