PREVIEW: Conwy Borough boss Ryder adds to backroom staff ahead of Caernarfon Town cup clash

NEW Conwy Borough boss Will Ryder has added to his backroom staff ahead of Friday’s crunch JD Welsh Cup clash with Caernarfon Town at Y Morfa (7.30pm).

The Cofis, who are the current Huws Gray Alliance Champions and sit in second place in the league, are taking on a Boro team on the back of a three match losing streak, a run that sees Tangerines 10 places below their cup opponents.

Work commitments and injuries have left Ryder’s first squad depleted, with the recently appointed boss expected to announce a number of new signings next week once international clearance has been received.

Ryder has moved quickly to add to his backroom staff ahead of his first game in-charge, with Steve Harper taking the role of assistant manager.

The boss, said: "Having both worked closely together in the past in our roles at Stoke City FC, I was delighted when he agreed to work alongside me after being offered the position.

"He will bring with him great enthusiasm as well as a wealth of experience as both as an ex-player and knowledgeable coach.

"We envisage working closely with Paul Braithwaite as Head of Academy and continue to build a strong working relationship to cement our longer terms plans, forging the links between the younger age groups and the first team.

"Our plan as a management team is for Steve and I to quickly put right the results on the pitch, however, this may take a little time and some hard work in training.

“At our first training session this week it was great to see a good turn-out and hard work from the players, both current and new additions.

“This didn’t go unnoticed by myself and Steve. With a positive attitude and work ethic I’m sure we can achieve successful results.”