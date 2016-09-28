Body of male kayaker recovered from river at Aberglaslyn

POLICE searching for a missing kayaker recovered the body of a man from the River Glaslyn on Wednesday morning.

A kayaker was reported missing on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in the water at Aberglaslyn, near Beddgelert.

The body has been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, and formal identification is expected to take place.

Specialist Police officers are supporting the man’s family.

Chief Inspector Mark Armstrong said: “Following a complex operation, Police officers, supported by North Wales Fire and Rescue officers, Aberglaslyn and Ogwen Mountain Rescue teams and the Regional Police Underwater Search teams, recovered the body.

“I would like to thank the agencies involved for their support during this difficult operation.

“The coroner has been informed and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the person involved.”

There are no further details available.