American ambassador visits Bangor University

Students from Bangor University and secondary schools in the area heard the US Ambassador to the UK, talking about the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries at at the Pontio centre.



Ambassador Matthew Barzun discussed the past, present and future of the bond while answering questions from the audience about the challenges facing both countries, individually and collectively.

Ambassador Barzun said:“The people of the US and the UK have shown over generations that by listening to each other and working together in partnership, we can rise to meet our greatest challenges."

The Ambassador, who had learnt some Welsh for a previous visit to Wales, took the opportunity to say a few phrases, expressing his delight to be visiting Bangor and to further strengthen the ties between the United States and Wales.

The event coincided with the 70th anniversary of Winston Churchill coining the phrase ‘special relationship’ to describe the exceptionally close political, diplomatic, cultural, economic, military and historical relations between the UK and the United States.

Bangor University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor John G. Hughes said: "Ambassador Barzun looked back at the past seven decades to demonstrate how individuals, communities and nations can build bridges - a theme particularly relevant to Pontio which means "to bridge" in Welsh."