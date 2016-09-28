Gordon Anglesea trial: ‘I had to keep my mouth shut to avoid facing trumped up charges’

A MAN aged 48 has told a trial that when he was a teenager he saw defendant Gordon Anglesea visit the former Crest Hotel where another man would abuse boys.

The witness, who is not a complainant, said a stallholder he worked for at the town market would take boys to the Wrexham hotel.

The witness became disturbed by it and started demanding money off him for photographs being taken.

One Sunday night he said the man stripped off and asked him to get into bed with him, Mold Crown Court was told yesterday.

The witness said he started swearing, asking what was going on, when “this police officer Gordon Anglesea came there”.

He wondered if he was there to take him to the police station for taking money off the other man.

It seemed Anglesea wanted to get rid of him from the hotel, the witness claimed.

“Whether I was a danger to what was going on or something, I don’t know,” he said.

The man said he went to the local police station and told an officer what was going on.

The officer he spoke to would not take the details because Anglesea was “a chief inspector or something like that”.

At the police station “it seemed to be brushed aside”, said the witness.

Anglesea, he claimed, later tackled him about going to the police station to make allegations about him.

At one stage, he ended up being prosecuted for the theft of chewing gum. He was in the cells and he alleged Anglesea came in and said: “I warned you in the past and you would not listen.”

The man said he had to keep his mouth shut to avoid trumped up charges being made against him.

He alleged Anglesea turned up at the Bryn Estyn home and the witness was told to take off all his clothes.

He stripped to his pants but Anglesea said “and your underwear as well”.

The man said he was naked and added: “He was staring at me. He had full police uniform on including his peaked cap.”

He ran away but said he was taken back by Gordon Anglesea in handcuffs, he claimed.

At the attendance centre, he said everyone knew what was going on.

“He would always be there standing by the showers. Every time you got into the showers, he was there,” he said.

Defence barrister Tania Griffiths QC, said allegations that her client watched boys at the attendance centre had become part of local folklore and were false.

The witness said when he was in the cells Anglesea told him to back off making serious allegations against him.

“I’ve told you, you better keep your mouth shut about what’s going on,” Anglesea is alleged to have said to him.

The officer he had complained to, that Anglesea was in contact with a suspicious character who was abusing boys at the hotel, was not interested and had since died.

But he denied a suggestion that he had deliberately named an officer who had died and that the claim was false.

Miss Griffiths said Anglesea had never been to the Crest Hotel in his own clothes apart from when he with his wife and family for a meal.

She said he had never said any such thing to him in the police cell.

The witness alleged that Anglesea said “ I will make sure you go to jail” and he was remanded in custody for a minor offence.

Anglesea, he said, knew the magistrates well and he believed it was his fault that he was locked up.

But Miss Griffiths said it might have been more to do with his previous convictions.

She told the witness he was “trying to paint a bad picture which is simply not true”. The witness denied the claim.

Miss Griffiths put it to him that money was important to him. She asked if he saw Anglesea as a soft touch, a rich man who had secured a third of a million pounds in a libel action.

“You think he has a few bob,” she said.

The witness said he could not understand why he was accused of being after money because he had not complained that Anglesea had sexually abused him.

Re-examined by Eleanor Laws QC, prosecuting, he said he had not alleged that Anglesea had done anything to him, apart from looking at him, but he believed he was abusing others.

He had never made a compensation claim and did not think that would be appropriate. The witness said: “I am not here because I am after money. I am giving evidence for justice for friends, but I would not lie.”

Retired police superintendent Gordon Anglesea, 78, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies four historic sexual offences against two complainants.

Proceeding