Welsh Alliance round-up: Big wins for Trearddur Bay and Glantraeth

CHAMPIONS Trearddur Bay maintained their lead at the top of Division One after a resounding 4-1 win over title rivals Llandudno Junction.

Aaron Boyle gave the Railwaymen a shock lead against the run of play on 18 minutes, only for Jordie Murphy to restore parity to the scoreline on 23.

The home side took complete control of proceedings after the interval, with Curt Williams, Dale Murphy and Bryn Roberts all finding the net in another dominant display.

Glantraeth continued to show improvement with a 2-0 win at high-flying St Asaph City.

The visitors began brightly and went ahead on 25 minutes when an errant kick from Saints keeper Luke Jones fell to right-back Kieron Jeffries, who fired into an empty net from 30 yards.

Corrig McGonigle doubled their advantage on 30 minutes.

The prolific Luke Phillips netted four times as Llanrug United thrashed Barmouth and Dyffryn United 9-2, while Nantlle Vale geared up for their Welsh Cup clash with Holyhead Hotspur with a 3-1 success over Llanberis.

A Steven Jones brace was the catalyst behind Penrhyndeudraeth’s 3-0 win over Llanrwst United, with Llangefni Town earning a goalless draw at Greenfield.

In Division Two, Amlwch Town were unable to cause an upset as they lost 1-0 at leaders Penmaenmawr Phoenix, while Pentraeth were on the wrong end of a 3-2 reverse at Llanllyfni.

A two goal salvo from Llion Jones rescued a point for Gaerwen at Cemaes Bay, with Llannerchymedd and Y Felinheli sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Lowly Llanfairpwll were routed 4-1 at promotion challengers Meliden.