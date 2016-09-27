FOOTBALL: Debutant Thomas hits treble as Holyhead Hotspur down Llanfair

DEBUTANT Asa Thomas was the hero as Holyhead Hotspur secured an impressive 4-0 win at Llanfair United.

The goal machine helped himself to a hat-trick after re-joining the Harbourmen from Welsh Alliance Division One champions Trearddur Bay last week, and manager Campbell Harrison will be hoping for more goals from his new acquisition this Saturday when they travel to Nantlle Vale in the JD Welsh Cup (2pm).

Thomas wasted no time in opening his account after converting on five minutes following neat link-up play between Kenleigh Owen and Mel McGinness.

Things got even better for the marksman just three minutes later when his doubled his tally for the afternoon when he latched on to a McGinness through ball to calmly slot home.

The home side had a pair of good chances to reduce the deficit soon after, but Andrew Hughes and skipper Paul Griffiths were unable to find the net in what was a good spell of pressure before the break.

After the break saw the ruthlessly efficient Thomas cap off a perfect debut with his third on 51 minutes when he rose to head home an Owen corner.

The points were finally sealed on 83 minutes when Thomas and Jack Griffiths combined to feed Deion Evans, who unleashed a 20-yard drive into the net.