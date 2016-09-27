FOOTBALL: Caernarfon Town fail to close gap after Caersws draw

CAERNARFON Town missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the Huws Gray Alliance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Caersws.

With early pacesetters Prestatyn Town dropping their first points of the campaign with a 1-1 draw with Porthmadog, the Canaries failed to capitalise and the gap remains two points, with the Seasiders’ having a game in hand.

Iwan Williams’ side will put their league business to one side this Friday and turn their attentions to the JD Welsh Cup, where they travel to Conwy Borough (7.30pm) who appointed Will Ryder as their new boss this week.

The Cofis began the game well, with Darren Thomas and Joe Williams forcing visiting custodian Luke Evans into a pair of smart saves early on.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction on 11 minutes when the Bluebirds took a shock lead after Sean Evans’ low strike found its way past Town keeper Keighan Jones, who dived too early and the ball skipped over him and into the net.

Kevin Lloyd missed a guilt-edged chance to level matters immediately after when he somehow prodded wide from two yards after Evans failed to deal with a shot from Jamie Breese.

The home side received a boost after 23 minutes when ‘Sws were reduced to ten men after Jolyon Harries was given a red card for ungentlemanly conduct.

Despite their numerical superiority, Town were unable to convert any of a significant amount of chances that came their way, and things looked bleak when Rob Jones received his marching orders for a cynical tackle on 71 minutes.

This spurred the home side on and they finally levelled matters when Breese met a Thomas cross to fire home and ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.