Bangor police cadets represent North Wales Police at memorial day in London

Police cadets from Bangor represented North Wales Police at the national police memorial day service in London.



Cadets Gethin Thomas and Aaron Davies Thomas, who are both based with the Western Cadets in Bangor, represented the Welsh forces at the service held at St Paul's Cathedral, alongside Chief Constable Mark Polin.



Both Gethin and Aaron, who are students at Coleg Menai in Bangor, assisted the guardsmen during the service. They were also in a guard of honour for HRH Prince Charles and had the opportunity to talk with the Prince about their experiences and learning.



Police Sergeant Ian Roberts who accompanied the cadets said: "This was a moving service with representatives from UK forces, dignitaries and friends and family of fallen colleagues. It was a unique experience for the cadets to represent the organisation.”



The annual service is held to honour officers that have died in the line of duty and Gethin and Aaron were joined by their fellow cadets from the City of London police, the Metropolitan police, Cleveland police and Cambridgeshire police.



Western Cadets are a group of 14 to 17-year-olds from Gwynedd and Anglesey areas who give up their time to volunteer in the community and to learn about police law and develop their skills.



They meet weekly and follow a national programme of leadership, team building and an introduction to police studies. The team also volunteer at public events and are mostly dependable on charitable donations.