FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg insists top six still the aim after Bala draw

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg has stressed that his only aim is a top six finish this season.

The Citizens continued their fine start to the season last Friday with a 1-1 draw at Bala Town in what was the first fixture on the Lakesiders’ new 3G surface, and City host surprise package Cardiff Met on Sunday (3pm) looking to pick up their first win in three outings.

Legg said: “I had mixed emotions about the Bala result as I felt we should have put the game to bed long before they scored.

“We weren’t ruthless enough and this has been a concern of mine for a few games now, but there is no doubt we showed today what a good side we can be.

“If we play like that then we are definitely going to give somebody a hiding sooner rather than later.”

Daniel Nardiello had the privilege of scoring the first ever goal on the new synthetic pitch after 52 minutes, only for Mike Hayes to level proceedings ten minutes from time after the visitors missed a host of chances to extend their lead.

The result leaves City in third position ahead of Sunday’s clash, but Legg insists he is only looking for the club to progress into a top six finish this term.

“The job is a challenge, and a club the size of Bangor City’s should be challenging at the top, and it is disappointing for the league if we are not up there,” added the boss.

“I always said this season is about progression and then we can build on that and challenge next year, so the aim is and always has been to get into the top six, and then hopefully we can kick on from there.”