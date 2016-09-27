Police renew appeal for missing Caernarfon man

Police are continuing to appeal for information about missing Caernarfon man Derfyn Thomas.

The 45 year old was last seen in Bangor around 9am on Thursday September 22 wearing a blue polo top and blue jeans. There have been unconfirmed sightings of Derfyn at various locations in Bangor and Caernarfon but despite extensive enquiries and searches Derfyn has not been located. At the time of his disappearance Derfyn had sustained a recent wound to the right side of his neck.

Both police and family members are very concerned about Derfyn’s welfare and are appealing for him to make contact with his family to confirm he is safe and well.



Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and U144512.