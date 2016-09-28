BIKERS from across North Wales took part in a Distinguished Gentleman's Bike ride on Sunday (September 25).

The retro motorbike ride saw keen riders from across Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd donning their cravats, tweaking their moustaches, tucking in a monocle, and slipping on their tweed jackets to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer research and suicide prevention.

The Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride set off from Rhyl and finished in Conwy. Donations were collected along the way; more than £2000 was raised.

The North Wales leg was organised by Woods Motorcycles of Abergele. A total of 58 bike enthusiasts took off from Rhyl’s prom at 11am and toured around Denbighshire and Conwy. Donations were collected at stops enroute.

Andrew Wood, one of the organisers of the event, said: "Three years ago we came across a group of guys in Australia who had lost their mate from prostate cancer and they wanted to make the world aware about prostate cancer.

"We've been doing the events for three years now. We had more bikers turn up than we originally expected and there is always good comradery between the riders."

Among those taking part was Tony Parry from Llandudno, co-managing director of parcels and pallets company Delsol, who took to the road on his Ducati motorbike.

Mr Parry, who grew up in Beaumaris, said: “I’ve been riding motorbikes since I was 17 and I’ve ridden thousands of miles since then, including around Europe plus the TT course on the Isle of Man.

“The event is an excellent idea - I have friends and colleagues in the business who have been treated for prostate cancer. However, men are not good at going to their GP when there’s a health problem and I’d hope that events such as this ride will raise awareness of the condition.

“In addition, men’s mental health is an issue that affects so many families. Men do find it hard to talk about their feelings and problems - suicide is now the single biggest cause of male death in the 20 to 45 age group.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began in 2012 in Sydney thanks to Australian Mark Hawwa, who was inspired by a photo of Don Draper from hit TV show Mad Men, astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting niche motorcycle communities together.

Last year more than 37,000 riders in 410 cities in 79 countries took part and raised more than £1.7 million for prostate cancer research. Now sponsored by Triumph Bikes and Zenith Watches, this year’s event will also raise funds for mental health, following the death of a previous participant due to depression

Mr Wood added: "We want to thank Rhyl County Council and Conwy County Council. We were overwhelmed by peoples generosity. We only took one bucket and it was full by the end."