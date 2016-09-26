New travel information service launched to help new Bangor University students find out about the city

New students in Bangor University will be offered travel tips and information from a public transport information website developed exclusively for students.

The myunijourney website, launched by Traveline Cymru, helps students plan journeys from main campus locations, find useful bus stops and discover travel tips such as key bus routes and details on student ticketing.

Laura Thomas, marketing officer at Traveline Cymru, the Welsh Government’s public transport information service, said: “As exciting as university can be, it can also be a daunting experience for many, especially for those who have moved away to a brand new place.

“We want to encourage students, both new and existing, to make the most out of the public transport services in their area, and help them discover what options are available to them as they start to get their bearings.”

For further information visit www.myunijourney.traveline.cymru