Tributes to "special wife, mother, daughter and sister" who died after Bangor B4547 collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a "special wife, mother, daughter and sister" who died in a road accident near Bangor on Friday.



Susan Jane Owen died after a crash on the B4547 at Pentir near Bangor on Friday afternoon.



Rem Owen, Susan's husband, said: "Not only have I lost a wife, I have lost my love and best friend in the world. There will be a void left in my life after her. I'm so lucky to have enjoyed 28 years of marriage together. 28 years of bringing up two sons who are stars in the eyes of their mother."



A moving personal message, from Susan's close family, stated: "Susan was a special wife, mother, daughter and sister. A special friend to all, and ready to help anyone. Supportive, thoughtful and popular. Extremely kind and caring.



"She has left a huge hole in our lives. Huge loss to the family and our friends, with so much to live for."









