RUGBY: RGC make it four-in-a-row at Carmarthen Quins

RGC maintained their perfect start to life in the Principality Premiership with a hard fought 17-12 win at Carmarthen Quins.

The result in the Gogs’ fourth win in as many top flight contests and they now sit in second position in the standings ahead of this Saturday’s clash with table toppers Aberavon at Parc Eirias (2.30pm).

Head coach Mark Jones, said: “In the three games previous we probably had equal share of possession and territory, but that wasn’t the case today, especially in the opening 15 minutes and the parts of the second half.

“We stayed in the arm wrestle and overall our discipline was good. On a couple of occasions we did have poor discipline and that let Quins back into the game.

“As we know we are all learning at the moment, coaches and players and today was no different.

“I was disappointed we didn’t run the ball more, and we a couple of chances to do more when we won turnover ball.

“The first try was straight of the training ground, so it was good to see it pay off in a game. Tiaan is a strong runner, and he did well to set up Tom Hughes.

“We have the chance to come back to Eirias and play Aberavon who are sitting top of the table, so we have plenty of work ahead this week in training.”

The visitors got off to a flyer and were ahead after five minutes when Tom Hughes crossed the whitewash after good work from Tiaan Loots. Jacob Botica added the extras.

Quins were rewarded for their improved play soon after then Javan Sebastian tied the contest, but New Zealander Botica produced a moment of individual brilliance to touch down for the Gogs.

The end-to-end tempo continued when Tory Myhill got the home side back in the game after a surging push from the Quins forwards.

Botica extended their lead with a pair of conversions after the break, while substitute and Rydal Penrhos pupil Dan Owen provided some much-needed energy off the bench in order to preserve their lead in the final stages.