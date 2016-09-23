Trains in line to stop at towns between Machynlleth and Pwllheli

ARRIVA Trains Wales will now stop at every station upon request between Machynlleth and Pwllheli on its 7pm service.

The service came in on Monday, September 12, and was in response to requests from the public and stake holders.

Mike Tapscott, Arriva Trains Wales, projects director said: “This particular Monday to Saturday service was extended from Barmouth to Pwllheli in May 2015 as part of our timetable enhancement programme.

“Having listened to our customers, we have been working closely with Network Rail and Welsh Government to find a solution for this service to stop at all stops along this route.

“We understand the important role the Cambrian coastal route plays for connecting local communities and supporting the local tourist industry.”

The service will be added to on-line booking systems and station timetables but will not appear in the printed pocket timetables due to timescales involved.