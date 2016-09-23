Refugees settle in Gwynedd

Gwynedd has welcomed its first group of Syrian refugees.

The 12 refugees have been housed in the north of the county and Gwynedd Council’s housing department have worked with private landlords to arrange suitable accommodation.

Councillor Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd council’s cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Since the refugee crisis became widely apparent last year, Gwynedd Council has been part of pan-Wales discussions regarding the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme.

“Back in September 2015 the cabinet agreed that Gwynedd would be ready to welcome refugees from Syria when needed.

“On the basis of the figure of 20,000 refugees that the UK is to receive over the next four and a half years, it is estimated that Gwynedd will receive 40 people in total over this period.”