Monty Python's Terry Jones has been diagnosed with dementia

Colwyn Bay's Terry Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 74-year-old is a renowed film and TV star, famous for being a member of the comedy group Monty Python.

It has been revealed by his representive that the star has been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a variant of Frontotemporal Dementia.

The news comes after BAFTA Cymru announced that the Welsh-born actor, writer and director had won the BAFTA Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television.

Terry was born in Colwyn Bay and has gone on to write and direct drama, present documentaries, compose operas and write short stories. He also remains the patron of Theatr Colwyn.

A spokseperson for the comedian said: "Terry has been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a variant of Frontotemporal Dementia. This illness affects his ability to communicate and he is no longer able to give interviews. Terry is proud and honoured to be recognised in this way and is looking forward to the celebrations.

Hannah Raybould, Director of BAFTA Cymru, said: “We are very much looking forward to celebrating the work of Terry Jones during the ceremony with a look back at his work from 1969 to the present day.”

The Alzheimer's Society have tweeted: "We're sorry to hear about Terry Jones's diagnosis of #dementia and are thinking of him and his family during this time."