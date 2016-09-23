Anglesey woman dies after incident on B4547 near Bangor

An Anglesey woman has died following a collision on the B4547 at Pentir near Bangor on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12.46pm and involved a white BMW car and VW transporter van.

It is believed that an item fell from the roof of the transporter and collided with the BMW travelling in the opposite direction. The transporter was travelling from the Groeslon Ty Mawr roundabout in the direction of Felinheli. North Wales Police have confirmed that a woman has died as a result of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw the vehicles just prior to the collision is asked to call 101 or use the live webchat/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference U145114.